China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) was valued at $1.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.27. The stock current value is $1.48.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8100 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.7420 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) full year performance was -59.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -69.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539461 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was 11.28%, having the revenues showcasing 80.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.39M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1829, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of +2.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 619,489 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.29%, alongside a downfall of -59.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.71% during last recorded quarter.