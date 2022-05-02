Buying a Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), which is $10.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.43 after opening rate of $11.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.995 before closing at $11.44.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Ecovyst Announces New Chief Executive Officer and New Chairman of the Board of Directors, Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Affirms 2022 Financial Outlook and Announces Share Repurchase Program. Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) (“Ecovyst” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Kurt J. Bitting to Chief Executive Officer, the appointment of Kevin M. Fogarty as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the appointment of two additional independent directors. In addition, the Company is reporting results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and affirming its 2022 guidance. Finally, Ecovyst is updating its capital allocation strategy to include a multi-year stock repurchase program. You can read further details here

Ecovyst Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.05 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $9.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) full year performance was -11.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ecovyst Inc. shares are logging -29.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.12 and $14.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1400057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) recorded performance in the market was -1.76%, having the revenues showcasing -2.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 883 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ecovyst Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.55, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Ecovyst Inc. posted a movement of +1.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 422,495 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ECVT is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ecovyst Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.60%, alongside a downfall of -11.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.80% during last recorded quarter.