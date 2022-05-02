Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX). It is currently valued at $4.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.1699, after setting-off with the price of $4.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.16.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Blackboxstocks Announces Integration with E*TRADE Allowing Users to Trade Seamlessly Through the Blackbox Platform. New Options Trading Software Integration and Combined Marketing Partnership Provides Blackbox Exposure to E*TRADE’s over 5 million Users. You can read further details here

Blackboxstocks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.49 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) full year performance was 84.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares are logging -46.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4081190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) recorded performance in the market was 44.54%, having the revenues showcasing 164.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.08M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, Blackboxstocks Inc. posted a movement of +25.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 611,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLBX is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blackboxstocks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.56%, alongside a boost of 84.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 115.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.62% during last recorded quarter.