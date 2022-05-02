Altria Group Inc. (MO): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Altria Group Inc. (MO) was valued at $55.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $55.95 while reaching the peak value of $56.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.53. The stock current value is $55.17.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, CORRECTING and REPLACING…Altria Reports 2022 First-Quarter Results; Reaffirms 2022 Full-Year Earnings Guidance. Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in Table 3 – Smokeable Products: Reported Shipment Volume (sticks in millions) and Table 4 – Smokeable Products: Cigarettes Retail Share (percent). You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $47.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was 16.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -3.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.53 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4365990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was 17.26%, having the revenues showcasing 10.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.06B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.98, with a change in the price was noted +10.77. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +24.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,131,127 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.65%, alongside a boost of 16.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.08% during last recorded quarter.