AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.04M

At the end of the latest market close, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) was valued at $0.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.24 while reaching the peak value of $0.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.235. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, AcelRx Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Niyad™ Nafamostat Program. Key Opinion Leaders participating will be Stuart Goldstein, MD, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Lakhmir Chawla, MD, former Chief of the Division of Intensive Care Medicine at the Washington D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6499 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2212 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -80.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -85.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 691209 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -55.43%, having the revenues showcasing -41.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.56M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4127, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -55.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,112,409 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.80%, alongside a downfall of -80.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.93% during last recorded quarter.