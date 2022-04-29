This is to seal it as Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares are up 49.09% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) was valued at $4.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.41 while reaching the peak value of $5.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.39. The stock current value is $4.92.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, Acacia Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results; Announces $40 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program. Generated $149.2 Million of Net Income, or $1.91 Per Diluted Share for the Full-Year 2021, Reflecting Significant Realized Gains from the Life Science Portfolio and Contributions from the Intellectual Property Business and Printronix Acquisition. You can read further details here

Acacia Research Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.39 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) full year performance was -19.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acacia Research Corporation shares are logging -34.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $7.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1013866 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) recorded performance in the market was -4.09%, having the revenues showcasing 16.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.22M, as it employees total of 287 workers.

Analysts verdict on Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acacia Research Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, Acacia Research Corporation posted a movement of +2.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,157 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACTG is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Research Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Acacia Research Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.89%, alongside a downfall of -19.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.59% during last recorded quarter.