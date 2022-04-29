Suzano S.A. (SUZ): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Suzano S.A. (SUZ). It is currently valued at $10.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.40, after setting-off with the price of $10.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.907 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.40.Recently in News on February 9, 2022, Suzano reports record operating cash generation of R$18.8 billion in 2021. Suzano, the world’s leading eucalyptus pulp producer and a global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, ended 2021 with record levels of operating cash generation of R$18.8 billion. The annual results demonstrate Suzano’s resilience during a period of inflated cost pressures and the company’s strong growth strategy. For 2022, the company has approved investment of R$13.6 billion. You can read further details here

Suzano S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.82 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $9.91 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) full year performance was -18.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suzano S.A. shares are logging -22.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.37 and $13.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 651846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suzano S.A. (SUZ) recorded performance in the market was -3.70%, having the revenues showcasing -4.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.03B.

Market experts do have their say about Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Suzano S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, Suzano S.A. posted a movement of +0.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,041,202 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Suzano S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.99%, alongside a downfall of -18.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.06% during last recorded quarter.