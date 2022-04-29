Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) was up 12.14%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS), which is $77.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $78.5875 after opening rate of $70.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.67 before closing at $69.50.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, FirstCash Reports Strong First Quarter Results; Completes Share Repurchase Authorization and Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of retail pawn stores and a leading provider of retail point-of-sale (“POS”) payment solutions, today announced operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced the completion of its current $100 million share repurchase plan and the authorization of a new $100 million share repurchase plan. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, which will be paid in May 2022. You can read further details here

FirstCash Holdings Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $78.59 on 04/28/22, with the lowest value was $58.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) full year performance was 6.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are logging -19.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.30 and $97.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 673170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) recorded performance in the market was 4.18%, having the revenues showcasing 16.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.92B, as it employees total of 17000 workers.

Analysts verdict on FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the FirstCash Holdings Inc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.35, with a change in the price was noted +14.51. In a similar fashion, FirstCash Holdings Inc posted a movement of +22.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 300,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCFS is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FirstCash Holdings Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FirstCash Holdings Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.51%, alongside a boost of 6.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.22% during last recorded quarter.