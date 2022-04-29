Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) was valued at $27.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.52 while reaching the peak value of $30.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.50. The stock current value is $30.48.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022. Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Option Care Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.70 on 04/28/22, with the lowest value was $21.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) full year performance was 57.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Option Care Health Inc. shares are logging 0.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.02 and $30.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1773851 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) recorded performance in the market was 7.17%, having the revenues showcasing 38.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.92B, as it employees total of 5430 workers.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Option Care Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.09, with a change in the price was noted +5.93. In a similar fashion, Option Care Health Inc. posted a movement of +24.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPCH is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Option Care Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Option Care Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.41%, alongside a boost of 57.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.23% during last recorded quarter.