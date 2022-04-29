MEDNAX Inc. (MD): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, MEDNAX Inc. (MD) was valued at $22.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.75 while reaching the peak value of $22.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.01. The stock current value is $20.69.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Mednax Reports First Quarter Results. Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), whose affiliated practices operate as Pediatrix® Medical Group, the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported a loss from continuing operations of $0.25 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Results from continuing operations include a pretax loss on early extinguishment of debt of $57 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.33. You can read further details here

MEDNAX Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.02 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $20.01 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) full year performance was -23.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MEDNAX Inc. shares are logging -42.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.31 and $35.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 691349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MEDNAX Inc. (MD) recorded performance in the market was -23.96%, having the revenues showcasing -15.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 2725 workers.

Specialists analysis on MEDNAX Inc. (MD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.60, with a change in the price was noted -4.58. In a similar fashion, MEDNAX Inc. posted a movement of -18.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 459,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MD is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: MEDNAX Inc. (MD)

Raw Stochastic average of MEDNAX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.93%, alongside a downfall of -23.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.00% during last recorded quarter.