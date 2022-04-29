Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is priced at $50.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.43 and reached a high price of $50.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.08. The stock touched a low price of $48.37.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Imperial declares second quarter 2022 dividend. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022. You can read further details here

Imperial Oil Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.54 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $36.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) full year performance was 81.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Imperial Oil Limited shares are logging -4.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.94 and $52.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 867790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) recorded performance in the market was 38.73%, having the revenues showcasing 21.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.62B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.79, with a change in the price was noted +15.52. In a similar fashion, Imperial Oil Limited posted a movement of +44.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 487,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Oil Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Imperial Oil Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.59%, alongside a boost of 81.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.14% during last recorded quarter.