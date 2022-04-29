Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). It is currently valued at $56.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $56.49, after setting-off with the price of $52.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.4301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $51.75.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, Procore Appoints Joy Durling as Chief Data Officer. Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Joy Durling as its first-ever chief data officer. Joy will lead Procore’s data-as-a-product strategy, as well as all information technology, data intelligence, and product and information security. She will join Procore’s executive leadership team and report to founder, President and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Procore Technologies Inc. shares are logging -48.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.50 and $108.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788266 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) recorded performance in the market was -29.72%, having the revenues showcasing -4.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.89B, as it employees total of 2885 workers.

Specialists analysis on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Procore Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.16, with a change in the price was noted -22.72. In a similar fashion, Procore Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -28.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,031,106 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCOR is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Raw Stochastic average of Procore Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.72%. The shares increased approximately by 10.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.39% during last recorded quarter.