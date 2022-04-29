Gear up for the change! Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has hit the volume of 1035833

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is priced at $92.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $94.06 and reached a high price of $95.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $95.16. The stock touched a low price of $91.69.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Papa John’s Schedules First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at ir.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 9450928. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website. You can read further details here

Papa John’s International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.40 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $91.69 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) full year performance was -5.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Papa John’s International Inc. shares are logging -34.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $91.53 and $140.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1035833 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) recorded performance in the market was -31.04%, having the revenues showcasing -22.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.48B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Papa John’s International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.96, with a change in the price was noted -32.25. In a similar fashion, Papa John’s International Inc. posted a movement of -25.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 448,227 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

Raw Stochastic average of Papa John’s International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Papa John’s International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.09%, alongside a downfall of -5.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.05% during last recorded quarter.