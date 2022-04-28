Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), which is $4.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.23 after opening rate of $4.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.05 before closing at $4.03.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Agreement for the Acquisition of One Capesize Class Dry-bulk Vessel. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 2012-built, Chinese, dry-bulk, 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel, to be named MV Michalis H, with a scheduled delivery date within May 2022. The vessel will be acquired at a gross purchase price of $30.0 million and will be financed from the cash reserves of the Company. You can read further details here

Safe Bulkers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.97 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) full year performance was 32.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are logging -22.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $5.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1081961 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) recorded performance in the market was 12.20%, having the revenues showcasing 30.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.47M, as it employees total of 790 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.03, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted a movement of +16.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,380,960 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SB is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Safe Bulkers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.03%, alongside a boost of 32.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.56% during last recorded quarter.