Here is what you need to look for: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), which is $71.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $75.64 after opening rate of $75.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $71.77 before closing at $75.09.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3108 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022. You can read further details here

SL Green Realty Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.96 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $68.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) full year performance was -3.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SL Green Realty Corp. shares are logging -16.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.50 and $85.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 971391 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) recorded performance in the market was -2.86%, having the revenues showcasing -1.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.78B, as it employees total of 931 workers.

The Analysts eye on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the SL Green Realty Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.51, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, SL Green Realty Corp. posted a movement of +0.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,730 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLG is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical rundown of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.83%.

Considering, the past performance of SL Green Realty Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.77%, alongside a downfall of -3.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.13% during last recorded quarter.