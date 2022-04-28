Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), which is $8.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.01 after opening rate of $8.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.32 before closing at $8.26.Recently in News on April 1, 2022, Vertex Energy Completes Acquisition of Mobile Refinery. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the Mobile, Alabama refinery and related marine terminal and logistics assets from Equilon Enterprises LLC d You can read further details here

Vertex Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.30 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) full year performance was 486.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vertex Energy Inc. shares are logging -37.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 612.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $14.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3234955 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) recorded performance in the market was 98.23%, having the revenues showcasing 146.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 588.91M, as it employees total of 282 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.23, with a change in the price was noted +4.29. In a similar fashion, Vertex Energy Inc. posted a movement of +91.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,135,767 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTNR is recording 2.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.28.

Technical breakdown of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vertex Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 109.81%, alongside a boost of 486.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 146.03% during last recorded quarter.