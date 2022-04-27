Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.19M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It is currently valued at $68.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $71.60, after setting-off with the price of $71.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $72.21.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Wynn Resorts Receives More Five-Star Awards Than Any Independent Hotel Company in the World on 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Awards. Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace maintain outstanding accomplishments, with a total of fifteen Five-Star Awards. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $66.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -46.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -50.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.33 and $136.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3691706 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -19.78%, having the revenues showcasing -21.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.40B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.79, with a change in the price was noted -7.84. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of -10.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,269,338 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.55%, alongside a downfall of -46.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.10% during last recorded quarter.