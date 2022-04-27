The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

At the end of the latest market close, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) was valued at $11.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.88 while reaching the peak value of $11.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.3401. The stock current value is $9.51.Recently in News on April 8, 2022, Y-mAbs Announces Presentation of SADA Technology at AACR. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a poster presentation featuring preclinical data from its GD2 SADA construct will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022. You can read further details here

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.90 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) full year performance was -66.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -76.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.50 and $39.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597822 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) recorded performance in the market was -41.33%, having the revenues showcasing -10.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 471.98M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Analysts verdict on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.00, with a change in the price was noted -6.53. In a similar fashion, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -40.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 592,127 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.30%, alongside a downfall of -66.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -19.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.96% during last recorded quarter.