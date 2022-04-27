Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.69M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) was valued at $1.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.34 while reaching the peak value of $1.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.28. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference. Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced Joe Delgado, executive vice president, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference, taking place on May 3 -5, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares are logging -95.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $27.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1304507 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) recorded performance in the market was -38.10%, having the revenues showcasing 5.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.54M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5709, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -30.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,757,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MITQ is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.10%. The shares increased approximately by 6.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.69% during last recorded quarter.