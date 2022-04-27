Market data suggests positive returns on Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

At the end of the latest market close, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) was valued at $2.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.01 while reaching the peak value of $2.235 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.00. The stock current value is $2.13.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Quantum Corporation Successfully Raises $67.5 Million in Oversubscribed Rights Offering; Strengthens Balance Sheet and Amends Debt Covenants. Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (the Company) announced today the closing of its recent Rights Offering. Through broad participation from outside investors and with all eligible directors and officers participating, the Rights Offering was substantially oversubscribed, resulting in the Company raising the maximum available of $67.5 million and issuing 30 million shares. You can read further details here

Quantum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/25/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) full year performance was -75.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum Corporation shares are logging -77.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $9.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 900392 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) recorded performance in the market was -61.41%, having the revenues showcasing -54.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.55M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.78, with a change in the price was noted -3.20. In a similar fashion, Quantum Corporation posted a movement of -60.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,508 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Quantum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.03%, alongside a downfall of -75.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.49% during last recorded quarter.