Here is why Impinj Inc. (PI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.52%

Impinj Inc. (PI) is priced at $50.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.71 and reached a high price of $50.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.37. The stock touched a low price of $47.22.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, Impinj to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter ended March 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. You can read further details here

Impinj Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.48 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $44.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/25/22.

Impinj Inc. (PI) full year performance was -11.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impinj Inc. shares are logging -46.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.69 and $94.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591003 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impinj Inc. (PI) recorded performance in the market was -43.06%, having the revenues showcasing -33.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 332 workers.

Specialists analysis on Impinj Inc. (PI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.43, with a change in the price was noted -23.48. In a similar fashion, Impinj Inc. posted a movement of -31.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 343,837 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Impinj Inc. (PI)

Raw Stochastic average of Impinj Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.22%, alongside a downfall of -11.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.71% during last recorded quarter.