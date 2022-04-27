Here is why FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.43%

At the end of the latest market close, FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) was valued at $25.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.19 while reaching the peak value of $27.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.06. The stock current value is $27.20.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, Flex LNG – Invitation to Q1 2022 presentation and webcast. Hamilton, BermudaApril 22, 2022. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.77 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 127.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -17.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.61 and $32.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532406 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 15.79%, having the revenues showcasing 43.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.45B, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.27, with a change in the price was noted +6.40. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +30.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 502,829 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.00%.

Considering, the past performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.96%, alongside a boost of 127.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.23% during last recorded quarter.