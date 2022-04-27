Euronav NV (EURN) Quarterly Performance is 35.81%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Euronav NV (EURN) was valued at $11.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.42 while reaching the peak value of $11.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.31. The stock current value is $11.63.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, REMINDER: Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum. 2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers . You can read further details here

Euronav NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.24 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $7.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was 39.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -12.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.55 and $13.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088958 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was 29.70%, having the revenues showcasing 35.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 3720 workers.

The Analysts eye on Euronav NV (EURN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.09, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of +26.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,698,116 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Euronav NV (EURN)

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Euronav NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.27%, alongside a boost of 39.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.81% during last recorded quarter.