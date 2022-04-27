Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), which is $23.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.68 after opening rate of $22.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.17 before closing at $22.19.Recently in News on April 25, 2022, Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.98 per Common Limited Partner Unit. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today declared its quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter 2022 of $0.98 per common limited partner unit, or $3.92 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 0.5 percent increase from the distribution for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.975 per common limited partner unit ($3.90 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 6.5 percent increase over Delek Logistics’ distribution for the first quarter 2021 of $0.92 per common limited partner unit ($3.68 per common limited partner unit annualized). The first quarter 2022 cash distribution is payable on May 12, 2022 to unitholders of record on May 5, 2022. You can read further details here

Delek US Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.51 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) full year performance was 1.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delek US Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.48 and $26.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1172307 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) recorded performance in the market was 54.90%, having the revenues showcasing 41.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.21B, as it employees total of 3312 workers.

Specialists analysis on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Delek US Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.36. In a similar fashion, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +46.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,216,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DK is recording 2.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.02%, alongside a boost of 1.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.93% during last recorded quarter.