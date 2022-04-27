Buying a Allego N.V. (ALLG) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Allego N.V. (ALLG) is priced at $8.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.78 and reached a high price of $9.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.45. The stock touched a low price of $7.89.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Fast Charging Network, to Present at the 2022 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit. Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public charging network, announced today that the Company’s CFO, Ton Louwers, will present at the 2022 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit held in New York, NY on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:50 pm ET. You can read further details here

Allego N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) full year performance was -16.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allego N.V. shares are logging -71.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.66 and $28.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 716942 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allego N.V. (ALLG) recorded performance in the market was -17.22%, having the revenues showcasing -17.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Analysts verdict on Allego N.V. (ALLG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Allego N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Allego N.V. (ALLG): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Allego N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.64%, alongside a downfall of -16.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -24.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.39% during last recorded quarter.