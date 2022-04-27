A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

At the end of the latest market close, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) was valued at $1.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.25 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.13. The stock current value is $1.14.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Engages Massachusetts General Hospital in a Sponsored Research Agreement for Tissue-Specific Oxygenation Sensor Technology. Sensor Measures Oxygen Levels Within Specific Human Tissue, Potentially Allowing Biosensor Feedback of Erectile Device Therapy. You can read further details here

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6200 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/22.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) full year performance was -66.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -78.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 702396 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) recorded performance in the market was -65.77%, having the revenues showcasing -37.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.82M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9159, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -51.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,881,248 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTPI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Raw Stochastic average of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.45%, alongside a downfall of -66.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -14.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.02% during last recorded quarter.