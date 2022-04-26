Recent Change of 9.92% in the Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) is priced at $6.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.10 and reached a high price of $6.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.25. The stock touched a low price of $5.88.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, Charge Enterprises Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement with Island Capital Group LLC. Charge Enterprises Inc.(NASDAQ:CRGE) (“Charge”), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging (“EV”) infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an investment vehicle controlled by Island Capital Group LLC (“Island Capital”), a merchant bank with synergistic investing and advisory platforms specializing in real estate and real estate related transactions, that provides for the issuance of up to approximately 1.4 million shares of Charge common stock at a price of $7 per share, totaling gross proceeds of a minimum of $7.5 million and a maximum of $10 million. The Securities Purchase Agreement also provides for the issuance of warrants to purchase up to 2 million shares of Charge’s common stock with an exercise price of $8.50 per share with a three-year term. Charge intends to use the proceeds of the transaction to invest in organic growth and for general corporate purposes and working capital. Charge expects the funding to close on or before April 26, 2022. You can read further details here

Charge Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.46 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $2.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/22.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) full year performance was 196.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Charge Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -18.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $8.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756238 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) recorded performance in the market was 95.17%, having the revenues showcasing 125.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 219 workers.

Analysts verdict on Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Charge Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.15, with a change in the price was noted +3.47. In a similar fashion, Charge Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +102.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 142,284 in trading volumes.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Charge Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Charge Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.05%, alongside a boost of 196.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.25% during last recorded quarter.