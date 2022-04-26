Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $6.00

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.17 after opening rate of $1.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.26.Recently in News on April 18, 2022, Phio Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at the Tumor Immune Microenvironment Workshop of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that in vivo data showing PH-762 administered locally clears untreated distal tumors, indicating a systemic immune response was selected for an encore presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Tumor Immune Microenvironment: A Holistic Approach Workshop, which is being held April 21st – 22nd in San Diego and virtually. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4200 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -53.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -60.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 886447 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 14.00%, having the revenues showcasing 39.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.20M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0022, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of -15.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,465,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.06%, alongside a downfall of -53.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.01% during last recorded quarter.