Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) was valued at $103.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $99.99 while reaching the peak value of $100.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $96.01. The stock current value is $99.58.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, Nutrien and USFRA Partner on Earth Day to Advance Industry-led Decade of Ag Sustainability Effort. Momentum continues within the ag industry to take unified and bold action on climate change and support of sustainable food systems. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.25 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $67.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was 80.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -15.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.33 and $117.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7594804 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 32.42%, having the revenues showcasing 43.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.40B, as it employees total of 23500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.20, with a change in the price was noted +33.46. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of +50.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,551,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTR is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nutrien Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.09%, alongside a boost of 80.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.01% during last recorded quarter.