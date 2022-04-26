Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is priced at $2.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.54 and reached a high price of $2.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.77. The stock touched a low price of $2.45.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 26.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -68.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797423 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 157.00%, having the revenues showcasing 129.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.80M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +94.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,758,843 in trading volumes.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 157.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.15%, alongside a boost of 26.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 129.46% during last recorded quarter.