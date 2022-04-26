Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Major Movement on the Horizon

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is priced at $37.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.32 and reached a high price of $37.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.30. The stock touched a low price of $36.64.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing of Tender Offers for Outstanding Series of its Senior Unsecured Notes. April 21, 2022 – As part of the Company’s strategic refinancing announced on April 7, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today the aggregate principal amount accepted for purchase and the consideration payable in connection with its previously announced series of tender offers to purchase for cash (i) up to $485,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “2025 Maximum Amount”), of its 4.417% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), (ii) up to $924,511,297.50 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “2028 Maximum Amount”), of its 4.597% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and (iii) up to $699,124,985.44 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Long Dated Maximum Amount” and, together with the 2025 Maximum Amount and the 2028 Maximum Amount, the “Maximum Amounts”), of its 5.085% Senior Notes due 2048, its 4.985% Senior Notes due 2038, its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2045 and its 4.420% Senior Notes due 2046 (collectively, the “Long Dated Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes and the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below, for a total aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of approximately $2.1 billion. You can read further details here

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.35 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $35.92 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) full year performance was 4.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares are logging -4.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.44 and $39.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2913246 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) recorded performance in the market was 1.19%, having the revenues showcasing -2.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.34B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.35, with a change in the price was noted +3.94. In a similar fashion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted a movement of +11.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,171,434 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KDP is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.62%, alongside a boost of 4.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.28% during last recorded quarter.