Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

At the end of the latest market close, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) was valued at $0.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.344 while reaching the peak value of $0.395 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3381. The stock current value is $0.37.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, Secoo Announces Changes to Board Composition. Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), ‎Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Shun Lam Tang as a director to the Board and the resignation of Dr. Jun Wang from the Board, both effective April 19, 2022. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2905 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -84.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -85.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 759767 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -22.94%, having the revenues showcasing -1.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.84M, as it employees total of 848 workers.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3919, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of -42.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 384,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Secoo Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.97%, alongside a downfall of -84.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.36% during last recorded quarter.