Do Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) beta value of -0.53 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), which is $7.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.45 after opening rate of $7.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.012 before closing at $6.99.Recently in News on April 25, 2022, Beyond Air® Reports Positive Long-Term Safety Data for High Concentration Inhaled Nitric Oxide in Bronchiolitis at the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting 2022. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension and, through its affiliate Beyond Cancer, ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced positive long-term safety data for high concentration inhaled NO for the treatment of bronchiolitis. These data were included in an oral presentation at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2022 Meeting (PAS 2022), which is being held April 21-25 in Denver, Colorado. You can read further details here

Beyond Air Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.75 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) full year performance was 40.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Air Inc. shares are logging -52.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $16.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1253818 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) recorded performance in the market was -17.06%, having the revenues showcasing 17.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.20M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Specialists analysis on Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.89, with a change in the price was noted -6.67. In a similar fashion, Beyond Air Inc. posted a movement of -46.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,774 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XAIR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.58%, alongside a boost of 40.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.57% during last recorded quarter.