Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) market price of $33.82 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which is $33.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.6736 after opening rate of $33.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.40 before closing at $33.61.Recently in News on April 15, 2022, Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Rivian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RIVN) and reminds investors of the May 6, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -81.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.40 and $179.47.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6659022 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -67.59%, having the revenues showcasing -47.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.63B, as it employees total of 10422 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.71, with a change in the price was noted -85.73. In a similar fashion, Rivian Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -71.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,151,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIVN is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rivian Automotive Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.59%. The shares increased approximately by -17.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.90% during last recorded quarter.