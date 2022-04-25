Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.40M

At the end of the latest market close, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) was valued at $2.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.13 while reaching the peak value of $3.2999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.68. The stock current value is $3.58.Recently in News on January 7, 2022, Redbox Entertainment to Present at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference and the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced that management will be presenting at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET and at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:45 pm ET. The company will also be holding one on one meetings at both conferences. Live and archived webcast links are available in the Events and Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.redbox.com. You can read further details here

Redbox Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.47 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) full year performance was -71.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -86.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $27.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13799030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) recorded performance in the market was -61.54%, having the revenues showcasing -50.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.31M, as it employees total of 1467 workers.

Analysts verdict on Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Redbox Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.56, with a change in the price was noted -8.34. In a similar fashion, Redbox Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -70.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,744,432 in trading volumes.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Redbox Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Redbox Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.73%, alongside a downfall of -71.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.00% during last recorded quarter.