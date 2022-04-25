Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is priced at $1.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.36 and reached a high price of $1.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.40. The stock touched a low price of $1.33.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Mullen to Conduct Solid-State Polymer Battery Cell Testing with Leading Independent Facility, Battery Innovation Center (BIC), in Indiana. Testing to support a solid-state polymer battery cell, which when scaled to the vehicle pack level, and at a 150-kilowatt hour equivalent, can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. Mullen to announce test results in early May 2022. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -86.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -90.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 63383547 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -71.70%, having the revenues showcasing -56.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 401.49M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2905, with a change in the price was noted -6.56. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -81.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 83,067,102 in trading volumes.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.16%, alongside a downfall of -86.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -31.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -52.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.47% during last recorded quarter.