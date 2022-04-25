HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) market price of $37.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) was valued at $33.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.59 while reaching the peak value of $38.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.88. The stock current value is $37.69.Recently in News on April 13, 2022, HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022. You can read further details here

HighPeak Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.21 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $14.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) full year performance was 374.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares are logging 7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 418.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.27 and $35.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1298419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) recorded performance in the market was 157.45%, having the revenues showcasing 113.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.18B, as it employees total of 30 workers.

The Analysts eye on HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HighPeak Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.60, with a change in the price was noted +23.66. In a similar fashion, HighPeak Energy Inc. posted a movement of +168.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HPK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

Raw Stochastic average of HighPeak Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.02%.

Considering, the past performance of HighPeak Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 157.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 245.78%, alongside a boost of 374.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.42% during last recorded quarter.