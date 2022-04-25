Analysts Mean recommendation for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is priced at $1.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.51 and reached a high price of $1.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.505.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 435,750 shares of its common stock and the grant of 240,900 restricted stock units (RSUs) to nine new employees. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options to purchase 360,750 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 240,900 RSUs that were granted to the nine new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 75,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon the achievement of certain business milestones, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on such vesting dates. The stock options have an exercise price equal to $1.43 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.0400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was -44.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -68.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1108926 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was -23.90%, having the revenues showcasing 5.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 314.90M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6643, with a change in the price was noted -1.03. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of -39.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,146,818 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Verastem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.23%, alongside a downfall of -44.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.41% during last recorded quarter.