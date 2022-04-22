Ucommune International Ltd. (UK) market price of $0.26 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ucommune International Ltd. (UK). It is currently valued at $0.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.20, after setting-off with the price of $4.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.226 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.25.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, Ucommune Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results and Share Consolidation. Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held at 10 A.M. on April 21, 2022, Beijing time (10 P.M. on April 20, 2022, U.S. Eastern time) (the “Meeting”), its shareholders approved a share consolidation of 20 ordinary shares with par value of US$0.0001 each in the Company’s issued and unissued share capital into one ordinary share with par value of US$0.002 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, each 20 pre-split ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders, and the terms of the outstanding warrants, unit purchase options, senior convertible debentures and awards under share incentive plans of the Company will be adjusted automatically without any action on the part of the holders of those warrants, unit purchase options, senior convertible debentures and awards under share incentive plans. You can read further details here

Ucommune International Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9719 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.2113 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/22.

Ucommune International Ltd. (UK) full year performance was -88.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ucommune International Ltd. shares are logging -90.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1324614 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ucommune International Ltd. (UK) recorded performance in the market was -62.32%, having the revenues showcasing -64.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.93M, as it employees total of 560 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ucommune International Ltd. (UK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5252, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Ucommune International Ltd. posted a movement of -59.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 524,945 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ucommune International Ltd. (UK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ucommune International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.51%, alongside a downfall of -88.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.86% during last recorded quarter.