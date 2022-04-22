Sonoco Products Company (SON): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sonoco Products Company (SON). It is currently valued at $66.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $67.06, after setting-off with the price of $66.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $65.325 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $65.91.Recently in News on April 21, 2022, CORRECTION — Sonoco Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results. Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Guidance. You can read further details here

Sonoco Products Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.06 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $54.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) full year performance was 3.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoco Products Company shares are logging -4.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.34 and $69.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 850211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoco Products Company (SON) recorded performance in the market was 15.41%, having the revenues showcasing 15.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.52B, as it employees total of 20500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sonoco Products Company (SON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoco Products Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.83, with a change in the price was noted +6.00. In a similar fashion, Sonoco Products Company posted a movement of +9.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 648,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SON is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical breakdown of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoco Products Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sonoco Products Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.51%, alongside a boost of 3.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.79% during last recorded quarter.