Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) was valued at $3.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.29 while reaching the peak value of $3.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.27. The stock current value is $4.57.Recently in News on April 22, 2022, Blueknight to be Acquired by its General Partner, Ergon. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Ergon, Inc. (“Ergon”) would acquire all of the outstanding common and preferred units of the Partnership not already owned by Ergon and its affiliates (the “Public Common Units” and “Public Preferred Units”). The agreement follows the offer made by Ergon in October 2021 to acquire the Public Common Units and Public Preferred Units. You can read further details here

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.60 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $3.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) full year performance was 5.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging 7.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $4.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3361769 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -9.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.53M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.30. In a similar fashion, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of +39.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKEP is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical breakdown of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

Raw Stochastic average of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.79%, alongside a boost of 5.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.34% during last recorded quarter.