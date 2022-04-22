AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is on the roll with an average volume of 583.53K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) was valued at $57.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $58.07 while reaching the peak value of $59.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $57.99. The stock current value is $58.37.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, AXIS Capital to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 27, 2022. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the close of the financial markets. You can read further details here

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.39 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $49.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) full year performance was 7.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares are logging -4.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.49 and $61.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) recorded performance in the market was 7.16%, having the revenues showcasing 3.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.99B, as it employees total of 2082 workers.

Analysts verdict on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AXIS Capital Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.12, with a change in the price was noted +7.38. In a similar fashion, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited posted a movement of +14.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 500,027 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXS is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.84%, alongside a boost of 7.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.31% during last recorded quarter.