Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is priced at $8.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.08 and reached a high price of $9.4899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.90. The stock touched a low price of $8.01.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, Aehr Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter on Wafer Test and Burn-in Sales Driven by the Demand for Electric Vehicles. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.01 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/22.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 269.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -70.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 317.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 839607 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was -66.50%, having the revenues showcasing -30.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.61M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.49, with a change in the price was noted -8.98. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of -52.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,024,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Aehr Test Systems, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.86%, alongside a boost of 269.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.41% during last recorded quarter.