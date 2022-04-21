VNET Group Inc. (VNET): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is priced at $5.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.37 and reached a high price of $6.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.35. The stock touched a low price of $5.90.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, VNET Receives Unsolicited Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire All of Its Shares. VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has recently received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal”) from The Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Shanghai Branch, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$8.00 in cash per American depositary share, or approximately US$1.3333 per ordinary share. You can read further details here

VNET Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.29 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $3.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) full year performance was -78.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VNET Group Inc. shares are logging -80.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $30.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1493296 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VNET Group Inc. (VNET) recorded performance in the market was -33.67%, having the revenues showcasing -35.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 2599 workers.

The Analysts eye on VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the VNET Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.83, with a change in the price was noted -5.71. In a similar fashion, VNET Group Inc. posted a movement of -48.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,196,159 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNET is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Technical rundown of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Raw Stochastic average of VNET Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.22%.

Considering, the past performance of VNET Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.92%, alongside a downfall of -78.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.66% during last recorded quarter.