This is to seal it as Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) shares are up 230.35% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) was valued at $61.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $61.72 while reaching the peak value of $64.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $61.39. The stock current value is $63.76.Recently in News on April 15, 2022, Lantheus Holdings to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on April 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Lantheus Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.14 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $23.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) full year performance was 196.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are logging 1.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.30 and $63.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 809609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) recorded performance in the market was 120.70%, having the revenues showcasing 146.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.26B, as it employees total of 612 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.94, with a change in the price was noted +35.38. In a similar fashion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +124.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 855,599 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LNTH is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lantheus Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lantheus Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 175.42%, alongside a boost of 196.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 146.18% during last recorded quarter.