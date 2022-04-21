Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Tenaris S.A. (TS)

At the end of the latest market close, Tenaris S.A. (TS) was valued at $32.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.65 while reaching the peak value of $32.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.25. The stock current value is $32.28.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, Tenaris Files 2021 Annual Report, 2021 Sustainability Report and 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) filed today its 2021 Annual Report and its 2021 Sustainability Report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and with the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. These two reports (which contain the financial and non-financial information required by applicable Luxembourg law for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Tenaris’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, Tenaris’s annual accounts as at December 31, 2021, and their related external auditors’ reports and consolidated management report and certifications) may be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam and are available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com. You can read further details here

Tenaris S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.28 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $21.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) full year performance was 51.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenaris S.A. shares are logging -3.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.80 and $33.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 832159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenaris S.A. (TS) recorded performance in the market was 56.76%, having the revenues showcasing 34.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.12B, as it employees total of 22776 workers.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Tenaris S.A. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.47, with a change in the price was noted +12.06. In a similar fashion, Tenaris S.A. posted a movement of +58.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,667,982 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaris S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tenaris S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.89%, alongside a boost of 51.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.46% during last recorded quarter.