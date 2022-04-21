Enbridge Inc. (ENB) market price of $46.83 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enbridge Inc. (ENB), which is $46.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.0482 after opening rate of $46.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.46 before closing at $46.42.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, North America Has ‘A Big Role to Play’ in Energy Independence. Enbridge CEO Al Monaco touts continent’s sustainably produced energy at Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium. You can read further details here

Enbridge Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.42 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $38.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) full year performance was 25.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enbridge Inc. shares are logging -1.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.21 and $47.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2775425 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) recorded performance in the market was 19.83%, having the revenues showcasing 11.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.62B, as it employees total of 10900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enbridge Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.05, with a change in the price was noted +6.93. In a similar fashion, Enbridge Inc. posted a movement of +17.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,255,603 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENB is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Technical breakdown of Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Raw Stochastic average of Enbridge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enbridge Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.19%, alongside a boost of 25.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.16% during last recorded quarter.