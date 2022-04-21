Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), which is $151.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $152.65 after opening rate of $147.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $146.83 before closing at $146.07.Recently in News on April 14, 2022, Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “1Q22 quiet period”. Lima, PERU, April 14, 2022 — Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 1Q22’s earnings release on April 21. This period will end on the date of the release, May 05. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions. You can read further details here

Credicorp Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $182.11 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $121.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) full year performance was 21.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credicorp Ltd. shares are logging -16.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.67 and $182.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117828 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) recorded performance in the market was 24.25%, having the revenues showcasing 6.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.29B, as it employees total of 36358 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Credicorp Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.76, with a change in the price was noted +29.81. In a similar fashion, Credicorp Ltd. posted a movement of +24.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 486,410 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAP is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical breakdown of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Credicorp Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.27%, alongside a boost of 21.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.49% during last recorded quarter.