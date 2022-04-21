Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE). It is currently valued at $8.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.48, after setting-off with the price of $7.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.55.Recently in News on April 20, 2022, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Pricing of $10,400,000 of Notes Due 2025. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $10,400,000 9.5% Notes due 2025 (“Notes”). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Notes having an aggregate principal amount of up to $1,560,000 to cover overallotments, if any. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00. The offering is expected to close on or about April 22, 2022. This is a follow-on offering to the Notes issued by the Company in December 2020. The Notes trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CSSEN”. The Notes will not be convertible into or exchangeable for any of the Company’s other securities. Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 each year, beginning June 30, 2022. The Company can redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after July 31, 2022 or upon a change of control at the redemption price of par plus accrued interest. You can read further details here

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.95 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.52 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/22.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) full year performance was -72.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -82.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.84 and $47.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 761727 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) recorded performance in the market was -40.97%, having the revenues showcasing -33.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.80M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.12, with a change in the price was noted -6.62. In a similar fashion, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -44.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 142,925 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSSE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.30%, alongside a downfall of -72.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.63% during last recorded quarter.