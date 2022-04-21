Boise Cascade Company (BCC): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Boise Cascade Company (BCC) was valued at $75.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $77.74 while reaching the peak value of $81.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $77.00. The stock current value is $80.72.Recently in News on February 22, 2022, Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $169.1 million, or $4.26 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion. For the full year 2021, Boise Cascade reported net income of $712.5 million, or $17.97 per share, on sales of $7.9 billion. For 2020 comparative results, see the table below, as well as ‘Other Items Impacting 2020 Results.’. You can read further details here

Boise Cascade Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.06 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $64.37 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) full year performance was 32.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boise Cascade Company shares are logging -5.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.55 and $85.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boise Cascade Company (BCC) recorded performance in the market was 13.37%, having the revenues showcasing 15.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.28B, as it employees total of 6110 workers.

Specialists analysis on Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.79, with a change in the price was noted +6.64. In a similar fashion, Boise Cascade Company posted a movement of +8.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 410,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCC is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Trends and Technical analysis: Boise Cascade Company (BCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Boise Cascade Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.97%, alongside a boost of 32.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.40% during last recorded quarter.